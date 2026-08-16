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Residential properties for sale in Indre et Loire, France

;
Tours
326
La Riche
314
326 properties total found
Castle 50 rooms in Tours, France
Castle 50 rooms
Tours, France
Rooms 50
The Pearl of France: A Castle Not to Be MissedA castle with history and potential is a once-…
$3,68M
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2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$284,668
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3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$360,192
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Castle in Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
Area 850 m²
The mid 19th century castle is a very beautiful reception area, with four beautiful large sa…
$1,75M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 8 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Tours, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
The unique castle of the XVI century, fully restored, located only 34 km from the city of To…
$2,35M
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1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$217,649
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$346,250
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3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
The living space is designed to offer a unique setting and includes wide walkways and commun…
$264,916
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2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
At the Tour Centre we offer a strategic address for your property investment. Modern and eco…
$207,279
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3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$256,782
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2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 24 m²
| Apartments
$207,610
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5 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
5 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 97 m²
Floor 2
The living space is designed to offer a unique setting and includes wide walkways and commun…
$448,498
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3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
The living space is designed to offer a unique setting and includes wide walkways and commun…
$271,887
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1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
At the Tour Centre we offer a strategic address for your property investment. Modern and eco…
$98,229
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1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$225,039
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3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$348,573
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3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
This bespoke apartment in the center of Tours has been completely restored, very close to th…
$450,357
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2 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
2 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 3
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$252,135
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
At the Tour Centre we offer a strategic address for your property investment. Modern and eco…
$88,344
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3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$383,431
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Castle in Rigny Usse, France
Castle
Rigny Usse, France
Area 920 m²
Magnificent castle in the Loire Valley with 4 carefully renovated cottages offering luxuriou…
$2,81M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$443,850
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3
At the Tour Centre we offer a strategic address for your property investment. Modern and eco…
$97,386
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
At the Tour Centre we offer a strategic address for your property investment. Modern and eco…
$92,265
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 3
At the Tour Centre we offer a strategic address for your property investment. Modern and eco…
$103,457
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4 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
4 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 106 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$594,899
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Castle in Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
Area 700 m²
A beautiful castle with a romantic facade and attractive interiors is located in France, 30 …
$2,78M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 6
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$389,240
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1 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
1 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 5
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$189,392
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in 82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
3 bedroom apartment
82 Tesla Center Tours La Riche, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3
Modern ecological area of Bomont-Chovo. Excellent architectural quality, it offers a unique …
$378,783
Leave a request

Property types in Indre et Loire

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houses

Properties features in Indre et Loire, France

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