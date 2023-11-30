Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Ile-de-France
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Ile-de-France, France

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furniture, in city center, gym in Paris, France
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furniture, in city center, gym
Paris, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
The family townhouse is located next to Monso Park in Paris. Monso Park is located in the 8t…
€3,90M
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furniture, in city center, near infrastructure in Paris, France
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furniture, in city center, near infrastructure
Paris, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
The luxury townhouse with an area of 350 square meters is located in the capital of France -…
€3,70M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in city center, with garden, near infrastructure in Paris, France
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in city center, with garden, near infrastructure
Paris, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
The beautiful townhouse is located in the 16th arrondissement of Paris, on the famous Avenue…
€2,43M
Leave a request

Properties features in Ile-de-France, France

with by the sea
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir