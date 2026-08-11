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Сommercial property in Ile-de-France, France

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3 properties total found
Commercial property 45 m² in Paris, France
Commercial property 45 m²
Paris, France
Area 45 m²
🏙 Paris, 16th arrondissement – private practice or business💶 Price: 529,000 €📐 Area: 45 m2🏢 …
$617,156
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
Hotel 6 000 m² in Chemin du Milieu, France
Hotel 6 000 m²
Chemin du Milieu, France
Area 6 000 m²
Historic Pearl near ParisJust 50 km from Paris is located Château Hôtel ★★★★ "Sleeping Beaut…
$19,39M
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Investment in Route Forestiere dOrleans, France
Investment
Route Forestiere dOrleans, France
In one of the most prestigious regions of France, just 45 minutes from Paris, is a rare and …
Price on request
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