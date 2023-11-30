Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Commercial
  4. Ile-de-France

Commercial real estate in Ile-de-France, France

hotels
13
apartment buildings
3
23 properties total found
Hotel 74 rooms in Fontenay-Tresigny, France
Hotel 74 rooms
Fontenay-Tresigny, France
Rooms 74
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 000 m²
€5,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
€98,00M
Leave a request
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
Area 2 000 m²
€1,67M
Leave a request
Investment in Paris, France
Investment
Paris, France
Area 2 072 m²
France Paris Residential building Favorite offer for investors: b…
€49,00M
Leave a request
Investment in Paris, France
Investment
Paris, France
Area 1 315 m²
France Levallois-Perre ( Levallois-Perret ) is a city and municipality in the O-de-Sen dep…
€8,60M
Leave a request
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
Area 3 600 m²
France Ile de France Castle Hotel 4**** A rare royal castle is…
€14,20M
Leave a request
Revenue house with elevator in Paris, France
Revenue house with elevator
Paris, France
Area 2 093 m²
France.Paris Income house in the 8th arrondissement of Paris Residential building of the lat…
€25,00M
Leave a request
Commercial with basement in Paris, France
Commercial with basement
Paris, France
Area 120 m²
France. Paris, District 6 Restaurant in the quarter of Saint-Germain de Pre Restaurant on th…
€2,60M
Leave a request
Commercial in Paris, France
Commercial
Paris, France
Area 686 m²
France Paris Commercial building in the 8th arrondissement of Paris Commercial building in t…
€6,00M
Leave a request
Hotel with sauna, with bath house in Paris, France
Hotel with sauna, with bath house
Paris, France
France Paris Fashion boutique hotel 5 * * * * * Chic small hotel 5 * * * * * in a prestigiou…
€47,00M
Leave a request
Commercial with yard in Paris, France
Commercial with yard
Paris, France
Area 368 m²
France Anier-sur-Seine, the nearest suburb of Paris in the northwest. Accommodation for rent…
€1,08M
Leave a request
Revenue house in Paris, France
Revenue house
Paris, France
Area 1 912 m²
France. Paris, 7 County Income House in 7 Paris County A rare offer! Beautiful 8-story build…
€22,00M
Leave a request
Hotel with yard in Paris, France
Hotel with yard
Paris, France
Area 3 332 m²
France.Paris, 16th arrondissement building for hotel 5 ***** Exclusive offer: building for h…
€45,00M
Leave a request
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
France. Paris Elegant castle-hotel Elegant castle-boutique hotel in the park - a reserve 30 …
€2,95M
Leave a request
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
Area 1 300 m²
France Paris Castle-hotel with Park Amazing Castle-Hotel 40 min from Paris, in the territory…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
Area 2 000 m²
France Paris, 16th arrondissement Hotel 4 * next to the Arc de Triomphe Amazing, successfull…
€42,00M
Leave a request
Revenue house in Paris, France
Revenue house
Paris, France
Area 2 423 m²
France. Paris Income House in District 8 Commercial Building with a unique location on Osman…
€70,00M
Leave a request
Commercial in Paris, France
Commercial
Paris, France
Area 1 800 m²
Floor 1
France. Paris Three boutiques on Montaigne Avenue A very rare offer for investors, whose pri…
€270,00M
Leave a request
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
Area 2 200 m²
France. Paris Building (clinic, hotel) A commercial building in which a clinic of aesthetic …
€26,00M
Leave a request
Hotel with yard in Paris, France
Hotel with yard
Paris, France
Area 22 000 m²
France. Paris Castle for the hotel, clinic Beautiful French castle - palace with a huge terr…
€16,00M
Leave a request
Hotel with sauna in Paris, France
Hotel with sauna
Paris, France
Area 3 000 m²
France. Paris Castle - a hotel, clinic Magnificent castle of the 18th century with a very fa…
€7,70M
Leave a request
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
Area 2 590 m²
France.Paris Castle-Hotel 4 **** Unique Price / Quality Ratio! Castle Hotel 4 **** is just 4…
€6,00M
Leave a request
Commercial real estate with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Paris, France
Commercial real estate with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Paris, France
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 507 m²
The traditional building is built on the shores of Bevronna in the small natural region of G…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir