Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Essonne
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Essonne, France

;
2 properties total found
Castle 14 rooms in Les Ulis, France
Castle 14 rooms
Les Ulis, France
Rooms 14
Number of floors 3
Sleeping Beauty's Castle looking into a mirror lake.Perhaps one of the most impressive and r…
$15,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 10 bedrooms in Route Forestiere dOrleans, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Route Forestiere dOrleans, France
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 600 m²
Rare! Castle 65 km from Paris in exceptional conditionThe majestic castle of 1,200 m2, as if…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Essonne, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go