Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Cherbourg
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Cherbourg, France

apartments
165
165 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$95,870
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$102,637
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$94,741
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$101,509
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$93,614
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$100,382
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$99,252
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$100,382
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$93,614
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$96,997
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$235,672
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$104,893
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$101,509
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$101,509
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$92,486
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$95,870
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$96,997
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$93,614
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$95,870
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$92,486
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$99,252
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$95,870
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$93,614
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$88,538
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$96,997
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$94,741
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$98,124
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$94,741
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$96,997
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Rube, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Rube, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$93,614
Leave a request

Properties features in Cherbourg, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go