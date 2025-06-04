Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Champigny sur Marne, France

apartments
84
84 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
| Apartments
$329,674
2 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
| Apartments
$303,584
4 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$584,281
3 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
| Apartments
$477,518
2 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
| Apartments
$311,479
3 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
| Apartments
$393,869
3 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 2
| Apartments
$373,386
3 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$422,134
3 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
| Apartments
$423,850
1 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
1 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$291,797
3 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$479,921
3 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$462,184
2 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
| Apartments
$290,424
2 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
| Apartments
$290,882
3 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
| Apartments
$493,996
2 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$350,157
2 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1
| Apartments
$303,469
3 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
| Apartments
$377,620
3 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
| Apartments
$438,612
2 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1
| Apartments
$272,001
2 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1
| Apartments
$306,673
2 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
| Apartments
$353,704
2 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$359,655
3 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
| Apartments
$381,282
4 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$643,556
2 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1
| Apartments
$297,748
2 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
| Apartments
$323,495
3 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
Work in progress. In the heart of the green park residential area. The living area is locate…
$415,382
2 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
| Apartments
$313,997
3 bedroom apartment in Champigny sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Champigny sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$422,134
