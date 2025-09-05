Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Bas Rhin
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Bas Rhin, France

Strasbourg
14
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 6
A stone’s throw from the University of Strasbourg and the Citadel Park, this living space co…
$93,069
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 11
A stone’s throw from the University of Strasbourg and the Citadel Park, this living space co…
$85,168
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2
| Studio
$199,849
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
| Studio
$150,932
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 13
A stone’s throw from the University of Strasbourg and the Citadel Park, this living space co…
$90,978
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
| Studio
$157,904
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 8
A stone’s throw from the University of Strasbourg and the Citadel Park, this living space co…
$96,439
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 3
A stone’s throw from the University of Strasbourg and the Citadel Park, this living space co…
$102,364
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3
A stone’s throw from the University of Strasbourg and the Citadel Park, this living space co…
$152,675
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3
| Studio
$220,763
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$197,525
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 5
A stone’s throw from the University of Strasbourg and the Citadel Park, this living space co…
$89,002
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$214,954
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
| Studio
$159,647
Leave a request

Properties features in Bas Rhin, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go