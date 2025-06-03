Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Bagneux
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bagneux, France

apartments
158
158 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$462,299
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$459,953
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
4 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 4
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$500,633
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
5 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 104 m²
Floor 8
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$695,050
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 7
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$488,618
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
4 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 5
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$627,650
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
5 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 103 m²
Floor 8
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$656,258
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
5 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 110 m²
Floor 8
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$704,319
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
4 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 3
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$538,509
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$498,916
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
5 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 110 m²
Floor 5
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$693,906
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$315,828
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
5 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 108 m²
Floor 8
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$726,061
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$487,473
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$327,271
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 7
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$516,081
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
4 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 119 m²
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$761,019
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
1 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$248,314
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
5 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 107 m²
Floor 8
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$761,534
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$333,793
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$466,819
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 7
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$486,329
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$504,695
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 4
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$491,021
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$439,355
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$464,530
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 6
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$332,992
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$437,010
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$456,577
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagneux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bagneux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
In Banye, this project is part of a territory undergoing major changes, a cultural program, …
$460,010
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go