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Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Uusimaa, Finland

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Helsinki
12
Espoo
6
Helsinki sub-region
54
Vantaa
19
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1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
Semidetached houses - special price offer from the finnish developer  We build houses in …
$266,904
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Properties features in Uusimaa, Finland

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