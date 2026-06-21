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Townhouses for sale in Siuntio, Finland

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3 properties total found
Townhouse in Siuntio, Finland
Townhouse
Siuntio, Finland
Rarely available new semi-detached house 4h, k, s, carport near the center of Siuntio. Siunt…
$398,848
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Siuntio, Finland
Townhouse
Siuntio, Finland
Rarely available is a new 1-level 4h, k, s, carport near the center of Siuntio. Siuntio is a…
$347,569
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Siuntio, Finland
Townhouse
Siuntio, Finland
Rarely offered is a new 1-level triangle near the center of Siuntio. Siuntio is a quiet rura…
$299,601
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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