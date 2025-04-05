Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Naantali, Finland

apartments
3
houses
3
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Naantali, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/3
A neat and bright home on the second floor awaits new owners. From the apartment it is a sho…
$70,142
Villa 8 bedrooms with Furnitured, in good condition, with Fridge in Naantali, Finland
Villa 8 bedrooms with Furnitured, in good condition, with Fridge
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
Great set of many possibilities, even for your own use, for a company, association, etc. The…
$1,52M
3 bedroom house in Naantali, Finland
3 bedroom house
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$538,594
2 bedroom apartment in Naantali, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant two-level terraced apartment in the Rantaruona area, close to the city centre's serv…
$289,335
1 bedroom apartment in Naantali, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$21,035
4 bedroom house in Naantali, Finland
4 bedroom house
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/2
Dream for seafarers and those who value peace in Rymättylä, near the marina and the beach. T…
$350,710
