Seaview Houses for Sale in North Ostrobothnia, Finland

Oulu sub-region
26
Oulu
22
Raahe sub-region
22
Raahe
18
3 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
$699,403
2 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
$471,955
