Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. North Ostrobothnia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in North Ostrobothnia, Finland

Oulu sub-region
40
Raahe sub-region
29
Oulu
28
Raahe
22
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Haukipudas, Finland
4 bedroom house
Haukipudas, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$466,727
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Karinkanta, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Karinkanta, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
We got a wonderful holiday home for sale in Siikajoki Karinkannta, right by the sea! This ca…
$111,405
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in North Ostrobothnia

cottages

Properties features in North Ostrobothnia, Finland

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go