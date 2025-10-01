Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in North Ostrobothnia, Finland

Oulu sub-region
36
Oulu
32
Raahe sub-region
13
Raahe
12
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$104,552
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
