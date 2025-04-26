Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in North Ostrobothnia, Finland

3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
$170,472
Leave a request
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/4
A really beautiful home with stunning views in Toppilansalmi! City living doesn't get any be…
$203,718
Leave a request
Close
1 room apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/13
$180,821
Leave a request
Close
