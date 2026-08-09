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Houses with garden for sale in Kemi-Tornio sub-region, Finland

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Tornio
25
Kemi
21
Keminmaa
9
Tervola
8
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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
UP UP
3 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale: a 1952 timber family home in Kemi, Finnish Lapland — three generations, now ready …
$65,878
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Property types in Kemi-Tornio sub-region

cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Kemi-Tornio sub-region, Finland

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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