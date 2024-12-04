  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  3. Complejo residencial Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.

Complejo residencial Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$231,835
BTC
2.7576301
ETH
144.5391836
USDT
229 211.5834277
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
15
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
ID: 32591
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 7/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Ladrillo
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Calefacción:

  • Calefacción individual

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Funciones de reparación:

  • Acabado rugoso

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Sobre el complejo

Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.

Private Pools | Flexible 8-Year Payment Plan | High ROI Potential.

Project Overview:

Welcome to Samana Imperial Garden, the latest luxury development by Samana Developers in the vibrant and green community of Arjan, Dubai.
Designed for those who value style, privacy, and relaxation, this boutique residence combines modern elegance with resort-inspired living — all at an attractive entry price.

  • Developer: Samana Developers.

  • Location: Arjan, Dubai.

  • Type: Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments – many with Private Pools.

  • Ownership: Freehold.

  • Completion: Q4 2028.

  • Floors: Ground + 6.

  • Total Units: 344.

Apartments & Prices:

Unit TypeSize (approx.)Starting Price €

Studio with Private Pool ~ 35 m² from 198.000€

1-Bedroom with Private Pool ~ 75 m² from 302.000€

2-Bedroom with Private Pool ~ 111 m² from 465.000€

Payment Plan:

  • 20 % Down Payment

  • 1 % Monthly for 70 Months

  • 10 % at Handover

  • Handover: Q4 2028

Expected ROI: 8–10 % annually (long-term rental) / 12–15 % (short-term Airbnb).

Features & Amenities:

Samana Imperial Garden redefines urban resort living — offering high-end finishes and facilities rarely found in this price range:

Private Pools in most apartments.
Lush Landscaped Gardens & Green Courtyards.
Open-Air Cinema & Rooftop Lounge.
Indoor & Outdoor Gym, Sauna & Steam Rooms.
Children’s Play Area & Family Zone.

BBQ Deck & Community Lounge.
Modern Interiors with Smart-Home Features.
Covered Parking & 24/7 Security.
Fully-Fitted Kitchens and Balconies with City Views.

Prime Location – Arjan, Dubai:

Strategically located in Al Barsha South, Samana Imperial Garden provides both convenience and calm:

  • 2 min to Dubai Miracle Garden & Butterfly Garden

  • 10 min to Dubai Hills Mall

  • 15 min to Mall of the Emirates

  • 20 min to Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa

  • 25 min to DXB Airport

  • Surrounded by top schools, retail, clinics & leisure facilities

Investment Highlights:

  • Private Pools – a unique feature in affordable luxury segment.

  • Flexible 8-Year Payment Plan – ideal for investors & end users.

  • High ROI Potential – Arjan is one of Dubai’s fastest-growing rental markets.

  • Freehold Ownership for all nationalities.

  • Renowned Developer with strong delivery track record (Samana Manhattan, Skyros, Mykonos, Golf Views).

  • Strong Resale Potential – limited supply, high demand.

The Lifestyle:

Imagine waking up to sunshine and greenery, taking a dip in your private pool, and ending your day at a rooftop cinema under the stars.
At Samana Imperial Garden, luxury feels personal — effortless, elegant, and endlessly relaxing.

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Prestigious residential complex Binghatti Twilight in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$402,936
Complejo residencial Equiti Apartments
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$143,413
Complejo residencial Modern residence Riviera IV with a swimming pool, green areas and a picturesque view in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$764,296
Complejo residencial Nadine 2
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Precio en demanda
Complejo residencial New Aria Heights Residence with swimming pools and restaurants in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$373,745
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$231,835
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Mostrar contactos
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$1,12M
Rove Dubai Marina by IRTH Group es el proyecto único, que encarna la combinación de estilo refinado y comodidad de la vida costera. Fue diseñado en cooperación con la famosa marca Rove Hotels y ofrece no sólo alojamiento, sino el estilo de vida a gran escala en el corazón de Dubai Marina - u…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Elo 3
Complejo residencial Elo 3
Complejo residencial Elo 3
Complejo residencial Elo 3
Complejo residencial Elo 3
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Elo 3
Complejo residencial Elo 3
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$158,904
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2027
Número de plantas 14
¡nuevo proyecto ELO con vista al parque DAMAC Hills 2! ¡Gran opción para vivir e invertir! ¡Una gran opción para los amantes de la naturaleza y los caminantes! ¡muchas comodidades para una vida cómoda y entretenimiento! ¡cocina amueblada! Plan de cuotas 0%! În acest proiectul: - 1 dormitori…
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Golf Point
Complejo residencial Golf Point
Complejo residencial Golf Point
Complejo residencial Golf Point
Complejo residencial Golf Point
Complejo residencial Golf Point
Complejo residencial Golf Point
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$232,877
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2028
Número de plantas 12
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
04.12.2024
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
17.10.2024
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
02.10.2024
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
26.02.2024
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
Mostrar todas las publicaciones