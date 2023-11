New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Incekum, Turquía

de €98,000

Ríndete a: 2022

Exodus Garden Residence is located in the Avsallar district, not far from the most famous Ingecum beach. The residential complex consists of 2 residential blocks with a total of 88 apartments. The project presents apartments with layout 1 + 1, as well as penthouses 2 + 1. All apartments are rented with full finishing. The construction of the complex was started in February 2021, completed in August 2022. Exodus Garden Residence is located in the resort area of Avsallar, just 1,500 meters from the famous beach of Ingecum. The surroundings of this complex are delightful in views. Surrounded by needles, near the best beach! Such real estate in Turkey was created by us for your real vacation by the sea, in solitude and tranquility. Surrounded by forest, a cozy and quiet place in the most promising area of Alanya! Local residents from all over the province come to rest here. The district is rapidly building up, and soon more social infrastructure facilities will appear here. Hurry to buy real estate in Alanya from a developer, the price of which is even more profitable than for secondary housing.