  4. Complejo residencial Barajul Arges Street Bucharest

Bucarest, Rumanía
$1,64M
$5,756/m²
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
11
  • País
    Rumanía
  • Ciudad
    Bucarest
  • Metro
    Aurel Vlaicu (~ 800 m)

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Panel
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    5

Detalles del interior

Calefacción:

  • Calefacción individual

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Concesión de ciudadanía

Sobre el complejo

We're selling a gorgeous, fully furnished penthouse in a new building in French Village, super close to Herastrau Park.

Check out this unique, luxury furnished penthouse in French Village, just a couple minutes from the biggest park in Bucharest. Its the highly rated neighborhood of the Romanian capital, with lot of requests both for sellings and rentings. people living in this area are mostly expats, very close to coroprations or Embassies/ Consulates nearby and also using the international kindergardends and schools around.

Prices almost doubled in the last 5 years here so we recommend it not only for personal use or renting but also for constant prices appreciation. If you are looking for an option how to diversify your investment portofolio, we totally recommend this unique property.

For more details do not hesitate to contact us via email/ phone/ whatsapp.

 

Thank you!

 

Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio

