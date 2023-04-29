Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Apartamentos
Apartamentos en venta en Salónica, Grecia
548 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Por valoración
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
2 bath
109 m²
€ 240,000
Property Code: HPS3926 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €240.000 . This 109 sq. m. …
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
2 bath
109 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: HPS3927 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €260.000 . This 109 sq. m. …
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
2 bath
108 m²
€ 240,000
Property Code: HPS3928 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €240.000 . This 108 sq. m.…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
2 bath
80 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: HPS3929 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €200.000 . This 80 sq. m. …
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Mesimeri, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
2/1 Piso
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Nea Kallikratia, Grecia
1 bath
79 m²
€ 158,000
Property Code: HPS3908 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Center for €158.000 . This 79 sq…
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
1/1 Piso
€ 52,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Apartamento 1 habitación
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
3/1 Piso
€ 92,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
3/1 Piso
€ 119,000
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
1/1 Piso
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
4/1 Piso
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
1 bath
179 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3904 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €400.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
1 bath
179 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: HPS3905 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €420.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Nea Kallikratia, Grecia
1 bath
100 m²
€ 140,000
The building with apartments is located 900 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikratia. …
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
1 bath
179 m²
€ 460,000
Código de propiedad: HPS3901 - Casita EN VENTA en Thermi Center para € 460.000 . Este 179 me…
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
1 bath
179 m²
€ 450,000
Código de propiedad: HPS3902 - Casita EN VENTA en Thermi Center para € 450.000 . Este 179 me…
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
1 bath
179 m²
€ 430,000
Código de propiedad: HPS3903 - Casita EN VENTA en Thermi Center para € 430.000 . Este 179 me…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Nea Plagia, Grecia
1 bath
80 m²
€ 125,000
El apartamento está situado en Nea Plagia, a solo 100 metros de la bonita playa de arena anc…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
2 bath
112 m²
€ 255,000
Código de propiedad: HPS3882 - Apartamento EN VENTA en Thermi Center para € 255.000 . Este 1…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
2/2 Piso
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
Número de plantas 1
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Neoi Epivates, Grecia
5 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
2/1 Piso
€ 180,000
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
3/1 Piso
€ 185,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
3/1 Piso
€ 138,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
2/1 Piso
€ 148,000
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Neoi Epivates, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
3/1 Piso
€ 175,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kavallari, Grecia
1 bath
2 Piso
€ 190,000
Código de propiedad: 3-1183 - Apartamento EN VENTA en Chortiatis Filiro para € 190.000 . Est…
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Sozopoli, Grecia
1 bath
55 m²
€ 120,000
Los apartamentos están ubicados en el pueblo de Sozopoli, a solo 250 metros de la gran playa…
Apartamento 1 habitacion
oikismos ampelakia, Grecia
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
3/1 Piso
€ 95,000
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones
135 m²
1 Piso
€ 330,000
Centro VENTA Apartamento 3 Habitaciones, 1 Sala 1 Cocina 1 Baño 1 WC Área: 135 m2, 1er piso,…
