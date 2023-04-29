Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
  2. Grecia
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Apartamentos

Apartamentos en venta en Salónica, Grecia

Nea Kallikratia
28
Neoi Epivates
21
Nea Triglia
19
Trilofos
19
Nea Michaniona
12
Epanomi
11
Agia Triada
10
Peraia
10
548 propiedades total found
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en triadi, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
2 bath 109 m²
€ 240,000
Property Code: HPS3926 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €240.000 . This 109 sq. m. …
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en triadi, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
2 bath 109 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: HPS3927 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €260.000 . This 109 sq. m. …
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en triadi, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
2 bath 108 m²
€ 240,000
Property Code: HPS3928 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €240.000 . This 108 sq. m.…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en triadi, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
2 bath 80 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: HPS3929 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €200.000 . This 80 sq. m. …
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Mesimeri, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Mesimeri, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 2/1 Piso
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Nea Kallikratia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Nea Kallikratia, Grecia
1 bath 79 m²
€ 158,000
Property Code: HPS3908 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Center for €158.000 . This 79 sq…
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 1/1 Piso
€ 52,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Apartamento 1 habitación en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitación
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
1 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 3/1 Piso
€ 92,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 3/1 Piso
€ 119,000
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 1/1 Piso
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 4/1 Piso
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Apartamento 4 habitaciones en triadi, Grecia
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
1 bath 179 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3904 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €400.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
Apartamento 4 habitaciones en triadi, Grecia
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
1 bath 179 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: HPS3905 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €420.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Nea Kallikratia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Nea Kallikratia, Grecia
1 bath 100 m²
€ 140,000
The building with apartments is located 900 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikratia. …
Apartamento 4 habitaciones en triadi, Grecia
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
1 bath 179 m²
€ 460,000
Código de propiedad: HPS3901 - Casita EN VENTA en Thermi Center para € 460.000 . Este 179 me…
Apartamento 4 habitaciones en triadi, Grecia
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
1 bath 179 m²
€ 450,000
Código de propiedad: HPS3902 - Casita EN VENTA en Thermi Center para € 450.000 . Este 179 me…
Apartamento 4 habitaciones en triadi, Grecia
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
1 bath 179 m²
€ 430,000
Código de propiedad: HPS3903 - Casita EN VENTA en Thermi Center para € 430.000 . Este 179 me…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Nea Plagia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Nea Plagia, Grecia
1 bath 80 m²
€ 125,000
El apartamento está situado en Nea Plagia, a solo 100 metros de la bonita playa de arena anc…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en triadi, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
2 bath 112 m²
€ 255,000
Código de propiedad: HPS3882 - Apartamento EN VENTA en Thermi Center para € 255.000 . Este 1…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 2/2 Piso
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath Número de plantas 1
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
Apartamento 4 habitaciones en Neoi Epivates, Grecia
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Neoi Epivates, Grecia
5 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 2/1 Piso
€ 180,000
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 3/1 Piso
€ 185,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 3/1 Piso
€ 138,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 2/1 Piso
€ 148,000
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Neoi Epivates, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Neoi Epivates, Grecia
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 3/1 Piso
€ 175,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Kavallari, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kavallari, Grecia
1 bath 2 Piso
€ 190,000
Código de propiedad: 3-1183 - Apartamento EN VENTA en Chortiatis Filiro para € 190.000 . Est…
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Sozopoli, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Sozopoli, Grecia
1 bath 55 m²
€ 120,000
Los apartamentos están ubicados en el pueblo de Sozopoli, a solo 250 metros de la gran playa…
Apartamento 1 habitacion en oikismos ampelakia, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
oikismos ampelakia, Grecia
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 3/1 Piso
€ 95,000
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en triadi, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
triadi, Grecia
3 Número de habitaciones 135 m² 1 Piso
€ 330,000
Centro VENTA Apartamento 3 Habitaciones, 1 Sala 1 Cocina 1 Baño 1 WC Área: 135 m2, 1er piso,…

