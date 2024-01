Cyprus Permanent Residence via investments

Sobre el programa

The Cyprus Residency by Investment program allows successful applicants and their families to get a Cyprus immigration permit with an unlimited duration in two months. An investor can apply for Cyprus citizenship after five years of residing in the country as a holder of such a permit. Obtaining a permanent residence permit gives foreign nationals a stable and secure residence status and several opportunities for work, business, education, and social integration.

The applicant must invest at least €300,000 in one of the following categories:

Buy a residential brand new property Check out the details below

Purchase commercial properties Check out the details below

Invest in Cyprus Company’s share capital To purchase shares or establish a Cyprus company and invest in the share capital. The company must be based and operating in the Republic of Cyprus, have a proven physical presence, and employ 5 people

Invest in Units of the Cyprus Investment Organization of Collective Investments (forms of AIF, AIFLNP, RAIF)

Benefits