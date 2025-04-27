Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Red Sea
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Red Sea, Egypt

Hurghada
124
Al Hadaba
72
Al Ahia'
11
Gamsha
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
54 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/5
Fully furnished apartment in the El Andalous residential complex with private beach and swim…
$130,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/5
Modern studio in a new residential complex located in the north of Hurghada, in the area of …
$22,502
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
A bright and cozy studio in the new Tiba Golden residential complex. The balcony offers a st…
$48,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
A spacious 1-bedroom apartment is located on the first floor (direct access to the pool) of …
$39,245
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
New apartment with two bedrooms in the compound “El Nessim Heights” near the central street …
$68,516
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms and sea views in a compound with a private beach.Spacious…
$125,077
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/6
Stylish furnished studio in the compound of Florence Hamsin.New cozy studio in the complex F…
$41,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Red Sea, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/2
A unique boutique complex in the very center of Sakhl Hashish. mirador sahl hasheesh — This…
$93,464
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
Residential complex Sea Light Arabia. Ready -made studios and apartments with an installment…
$25,935
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Red Sea, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/3
1 bedroom apartment in Mangrove Residence, El Gouna.Bright apartment with 1 bedroom is locat…
$250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious 3 bedroom duplex located in the prestigious El Helal area. This area is famous for …
$124,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and a panoramic view of the sea in a residential complex with its …
$270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/5
Fully furnished apartment in the El Andalous residential complex with a private beach and sw…
$154,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in a complex with a private beach Palma Resort.2 bedroom apartment…
$132,142
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Ahia', Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/5
ORO Beach is a new, bright project combining the atmosphere of the resort, a high level of s…
$43,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
Cala Sahl Hasheesh-Rear Real Estate in a prestigious resort. STUDURIA, apartments and pentho…
$54,850
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
A studio with furniture and equipment in a residential complex with the personal beach of Ti…
$66,314
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/6
A spacious, completely new apartment with 2 bedrooms in a residential complex with 3 pools F…
$75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
Exclusive sale: Studio in the modern complex. It is offered for sale a new studio in a re…
$22,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartments for sale in Tiba Golden, Hurghada - 2 bedrooms, views of the pool.We offer for sa…
$83,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
The apartment is located in a modern residential complex with its own beach and swimming poo…
$82,067
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
The studio is located on the second floor of the Diamond Resort residential complex. The to…
$42,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Ahia', Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
Imperial Resort is a unique oasis in the north of Hurghada within walking distance to the se…
$50,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
almaza Suits-new project from a reliable company-developer! Only 36 studios, apartments with…
$22,114
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/5
Spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms and a private terrace in the El Kawther area. Spacious …
$74,750
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
Welcome to La Vista Magawish Resort La Vista Magawish Resort is a luxury residential proj…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/3
Long Beach Residence Residents of the complex have the right to free access to the beach of …
$59,350
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartment with 1 bedroom and sea views in one of the best complexes of Hurghada.Cozy apartme…
$65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and sea views at Samra Bay Hotel.Luxury apartment with two bedroom…
$172,359
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
ICONIC RESORT is a new residential complex in the center of Hurghada, a 7-minute walk from S…
$26,540
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Red Sea

condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Red Sea, Egypt

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go