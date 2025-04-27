Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Red Sea
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Red Sea, Egypt

Hurghada
124
Al Hadaba
72
Al Ahia'
11
Gamsha
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
133 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/6
$90,968
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/5
Fully furnished apartment in the El Andalous residential complex with private beach and swim…
$130,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Al Ahia', Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$81,712
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/6
Welcome to your dream home by the sea Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahya…
$25,291
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Welcome to Holidays Park Resort, where luxury meets convenience in the heart of Hurghada. Th…
$100,087
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartment for sale with 1 bedroom and sea view. Private beach. Residential complex. New co…
$73,825
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
Enjoy the tropical harmony and coastal charm in a fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment locate…
$78,912
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1
2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View in Hurghada Property Details This spacious 89 sq m apa…
$120,005
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
The 1-bedroom apartment is located on the 3rd floor and offers a gross living area of 74 m².…
$86,007
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/5
Brand new spacious 1 bedroom apartment in Casablanca Beach.A spacious one-bedroom apartment …
$74,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Introduction Discover modern living in the heart of El Gouna with this elegant one-bedroom …
$269,712
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Live the Lifestyle You Deserve Discover modern coastal living in Hurghada’s sought-after …
$32,808
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
About the -Bedroom Apartment in the 3 Pyramids Project: The 1-bedroom apartments in the 3…
$48,160
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms and sea views in a compound with a private beach.Spacious…
$125,077
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
3 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/5
Affordable Real Estate in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resor…
$102,795
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
Property Details This fully furnished one-bedroom apartment spans 61.5 sq m and is located …
$98,086
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 room apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Introduction Long Beach Residence is a prestigious real estate development in Hurghada, o…
$62,078
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
Beachfront Apartments in Hurghada – Panoramic Sea Views & Direct Beach Access Live the Li…
$89,457
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/6
Buy your apartment in the heart of Hurghada right now. In our project, you can find any o…
$67,558
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/5
A spacious, brand new 2-bedroom apartment is located in a residential building in the Arabia…
$61,827
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 2
The apartment has a gross area of approximately 111 m² (net living space: around 97 m²) and …
$150,622
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Red Sea, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/2
A unique boutique complex in the very center of Sakhl Hashish. mirador sahl hasheesh — This…
$93,464
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
About the Studio Apartment in Aldau Heights: The studio offers a gross area of approximat…
$81,860
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Red Sea, Egypt
3 bedroom apartment
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Introduction CALA Residences is a premium real estate development in Hurghada, offering a…
$189,669
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 2
Live the Lifestyle You Deserve Experience elevated urban living just steps from the Red S…
$156,915
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Al Qusair City, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Qusair City, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Introduction Live in the heart of Hurghada’s most prestigious residential zone—Al Kawthar. …
$72,594
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
About the Studio Apartment in La Vista Magawish This ready-to-move-in yet unfurnished stu…
$31,543
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
Affordable Real Estate in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resor…
$32,025
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
Residential complex Sea Light Arabia. Ready -made studios and apartments with an installment…
$25,935
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom in Red Sea, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/3
1 bedroom apartment in Mangrove Residence, El Gouna.Bright apartment with 1 bedroom is locat…
$250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Red Sea

condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Red Sea, Egypt

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go