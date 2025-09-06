Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Egypt

Hurghada
7
Red Sea
17
Matruh
4
El Alamein
4
2 properties total found
Villa 21 room in Red Sea, Egypt
Villa 21 room
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 21
Area 1 379 m²
Number of floors 3
Soulferyo Boutique Villa | 21 Master-Studio Own a fully private 21-suite boutique hotel a…
$1,75M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 4
SOULFERYO SIGNATURE VILLA 4-LEVEL WITH PANORAMIC VIEW A spacious villa of 251 sqm with a …
$405,190
