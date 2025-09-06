Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Egypt

Chalet 2 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 3
Discover refined living in this 2-bedroom chalet apartment with 111 m² of elegant interior s…
$168,012
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
IL BAYOU SAHL HASHEESH MIDDLE TOWNHOUSE This 4-bedroom townhouse at IL Bayou offers 195 m…
$361,890
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 2/3
This stylish 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment at IL Bayou offers 112m² of smartly crafted int…
$170,197
Villa 21 room in Red Sea, Egypt
Villa 21 room
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 21
Area 1 379 m²
Number of floors 3
Soulferyo Boutique Villa | 21 Master-Studio Own a fully private 21-suite boutique hotel a…
$1,75M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 4
SOULFERYO SIGNATURE VILLA 4-LEVEL WITH PANORAMIC VIEW A spacious villa of 251 sqm with a …
$405,190
3 bedroom townthouse in Red Sea, Egypt
3 bedroom townthouse
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Floor 1/3
This 4-bedroom corner townhouse at IL Bayou offers 265 m² of generous indoor space across th…
$217,539
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 2/3
Discover this elegant 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment at IL Bayou, offering 133 m² of well-d…
$214,288
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
IL BAYOU SAHL HASHEESH CORNER TOWNHOUSE This 5-bedroom corner townhouse at IL Bayou offer…
$364,118
