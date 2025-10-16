Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Gamsha
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Gamsha, Egypt

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Gamsha, Egypt
1 bedroom house
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
Furnished 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Imperial Residence. 1 st floor with sea view BUA: …
$54,619
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go