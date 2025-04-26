Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Punta Cana
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Villa 2 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
RESIDENCES - _In the most visited tourist destination in the Caribbean, within the Vista Can…
$210,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 432 m²
DESCRIPTIONOur Villa Mar and Sol offers a unique investment opportunity with beautiful moder…
$1,10M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
It is a gated residential project composed of 48 independent villas, located in the tourist …
$189,500
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Enjoy living in an exclusive and privileged environment, where nature appears as the star. T…
$1,50M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Newly delivered villa for rent in Primavera II project, 5 minutes from Downtown, Punta Cana.…
$125,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Step into a heavenly corner where tranquility and election dance in perfect harmony.Levätä V…
$268,900
