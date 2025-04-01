Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

37 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Discover a unique opportunity to invest and live in one of the most promising areas of Muñoz…
$70,800
1 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
E The project consists of 18 apartments of 1 and 2 bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, dis…
$147,000
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
These newly constructed Condo/Apartments are located in a beautiful gated community, just a …
$225,000
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 2/3
2 bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry area, kitchen, living room, huge balcony/terrace with an …
$405,000
Close
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 539 m²
Floor 4/4
A luxury resort a luxury condominium resort on the Northern Coast of the Dominican Republic.…
Price on request
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Exclusive and modern furnished 1 and 2 bedroom apartment project, located in the busiest tou…
$430,000
2 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
$392,000
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
$121,000
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
An oasis of freedom and adventure in the heart of the tropical nature of Cabarete.It is not …
$212,600
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/3
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocean view, fu…
$351,000
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 4/4
Onsite Amenities Beachside & Courtyard Pools with Lots of Lounge Space and Covered Conversat…
$348,000
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
3rd floor, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 200 m2 of construction, Ocean view from balcony, possi…
$515,000
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/3
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, 2 floors, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocea…
$360,000
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
On a privileged beachfront, oceanfront location along the Cabarete Bay, a new icon of luxury…
$540,000
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
Building amenities include a newly finished gated pool with coralina decking and shaded sitt…
$250,000
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
$121,000
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/3
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocean view, fu…
$351,000
Close
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
Floor 3/3
This 4-bedroom penthouse offers a balcony on the main floor and the sun roof on the second f…
$1,10M
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Threats:1-2 bedrooms1-2 bathroomsLiving roomDining roomKitchenSwimming poolGymTwo elevators …
$130,050
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Floor 4/4
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Sosúa, Dominican Republic. This stunning beachfr…
$675,000
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 2/4
Beautiful condo freshly finished and ready to move in. Only 100 meters to the beach, this lo…
$270,000
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Apartments on the beach, pool and mountain views.1 and 2-bedroom units, studios and the opti…
$193,662
3 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Floor 2/2
Spectacular beachfront condo, in high end residential Beach compound complex right in Sosua …
$850,000
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Salcedo, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
Beautiful condominium in a very exclusive area; it has two bedrooms, and two bathrooms, a ba…
$195,000
Close
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
Floor 3/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Sosúa, Dominican Republic. This stunning beachfr…
$1,10M
Close
4 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 539 m²
Floor 4/4
A luxury resort a luxury condominium resort on the Northern Coast of the Dominican Republic.…
Price on request
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Threats: Swimming PoolRestaurantsShopsGymAmong Others And Exclusive Recreational Areas For O…
$295,500
4 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This…
$1,40M
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
$199,900
3 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
Floor 4/4
Onsite AmenitiesBeachside & Courtyard Pools with Lots of Lounge Space and Covered Conversati…
$995,000
Close
