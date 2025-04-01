Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Puerto Plata
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

35
Penthouse 1 bedroom with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Elevator in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 1 bedroom with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Elevator
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 45/5
$280,000
2 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 4/4
Onsite Amenities Beachside & Courtyard Pools with Lots of Lounge Space and Covered Conversat…
$348,000
3 bedroom apartment in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
Stunning professionally designed three bedrooms, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment, the prop…
$230,000
1 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/5
$140,000
