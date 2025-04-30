Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Residential
  4. Penthouse
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Dominican Republic

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 45/5
$380,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 45/5
$280,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dominican Republic

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go