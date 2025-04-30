Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Residential
  4. Penthouse
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Penthouses for sale in Dominican Republic

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
2-level penthouse with jacuzzi, in a private complex in front of Playa Las Ballenas, Las Ter…
$495,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dominican Republic

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go