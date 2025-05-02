Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. La Romana
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in La Romana, Dominican Republic

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/2
Elevate your lifestyle with the exquisitely designed Villa, situated on the premier Teeth of…
$7,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in La Romana, Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go