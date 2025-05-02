Show property on map Show properties list
Villas near golf course for sale in La Romana, Dominican Republic

4 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 154 m²
For over 5 decades Casa de Campo Resort & Villas has been at the top of many awards lists fo…
$3,99M
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Romana, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
It consists of 33 villas each located on plots of approximately 600 square meters, with a co…
$450,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 531 m²
The villa in the exclusive Casa de Campo emerges majestically amidst the lush vegetation tha…
$5,85M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Villa located in Cajuiles Casa de Campo. For rent between $800 to $2500, depending on the se…
$2,500
