Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Distrito Nacional
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Ecological CommunityA residential concept in harmony with nature, located in the area of gre…
$78,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Distrito Nacional

3 BHK

Properties features in Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go