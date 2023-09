Qoqand City, Uzbekistan

Price on request

LCD « OSUDA HAYOT », Take advantage of the opportunity offered by ” Dream House Kokand ” dream home. When your house is cozy, spacious, high-quality and modern, you will feel that your happy moments are more beautiful. In particular, the residential complex « OSUDA HAYOT », which offers Dream House kokand, will serve you for many years. The complex is a 7-story building, as well as 38 apartments, each of which has 2/3 rooms, in a modern design and is built from the most durable building materials. Resistant to any weather conditions and external influences. There is a playground and parking. Our action continues. You do not need to pay money right now to become a homeowner. It is possible to pay off in an interest-free payment. And get a set of furniture for the bedroom as a gift, paying 100%.