"Voloso" tourist complex in Braslav district, Vitebsk region, Republic of Belarus.
The main activity is the creation and management of a tourist enterprise: design, commissioning, guest services, territory management.
The tourist complex includes:
- 5 two-storey cottages each with the area of 180 sq.m.
- bathing complex - 160 sq.m.
- restaurant 300 sq.m.
- security office 15 sq.m.
- land area of 1 hectare
The tourist complex is planned to be integrated into the tourist infrastructure of the National Park "Braslav Lakes".
3 Phase of development
The concept of development of the complex can be divided
three main stages
Construction of an absolutely new and modern hotel complex
The complex with 60 rooms with a restaurant, spa area, gym, outdoor and indoor pool, as well as medical and cosmetic procedures, which will be able to receive guests all year round.
Establishment and development of subsidiary economies
On the adjacent territory of 50 hectares, it is planned to create a hazelnut garden, organize a greenhouse farm and a workshop for the manufacture of meat delicacies to provide the complex.