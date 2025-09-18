  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Baza Voloso

Baza Voloso

Belarus, Opsauski sielski Saviet
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
On the platform
On the platform
3 years 1 month
Languages
Languages
Русский
Website
Website
voloso.by
We are on social networks
About the developer

"Voloso" tourist complex in Braslav district, Vitebsk region, Republic of Belarus.
The main activity is the creation and management of a tourist enterprise: design, commissioning, guest services, territory management.
The tourist complex includes:
- 5 two-storey cottages each with the area of 180 sq.m.
- bathing complex - 160 sq.m.
- restaurant 300 sq.m.
- security office 15 sq.m.
- land area of 1 hectare
The tourist complex is planned to be integrated into the tourist infrastructure of the National Park "Braslav Lakes".

Services

3 Phase of development

The concept of development of the complex can be divided
three main stages

  1. Completion of the complex construction and welfare of the adjacent territory

  2. Construction of an absolutely new and modern hotel complex

    The complex with 60 rooms with a restaurant, spa area, gym, outdoor and indoor pool, as well as medical and cosmetic procedures, which will be able to receive guests all year round.

  3. Establishment and development of subsidiary economies

    On the adjacent territory of 50 hectares, it is planned to create a hazelnut garden, organize a greenhouse farm and a workshop for the manufacture of meat delicacies to provide the complex.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 23:32
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Minsk)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Belarus
Aleksandr
Aleksandr
1 property
Other developers
Polesezhilstroy
Belarus, Brest
Company's year of foundation 1977
New buildings 1 Residential property 4
Construction of residential and commercial real estate
Leave a request
UP MONOLITTRANSSTROY
Belarus, Minsk
Residential property 1
MONOLITTRANSSTROY is a private unitary construction company specializing in project management and the construction of frame-type buildings and structures made of monolithic reinforced concrete. The company has its own fleet of formwork, world-class technological equipment and highly qual…
Leave a request
YurStroyMash
Belarus, Liesnia
Company's year of foundation 2007
New buildings 1 Residential property 74
In 2013, another enterprise appeared on the construction market of Belarus - LLC "YurStroyMash". The company specializes in medium-storey residential buildings (5 floors), and also builds multi-storey (9-10 floors) residential buildings.Residential complexes from YurStroyMash are the optimal…
Leave a request
PS ZAO TREST PROMSTROY
Belarus, Liesnia
Company's year of foundation 1992
Residential property 16
Production and construction closed joint-stock company "Trest Promstroy" was founded in 1990 and has been working in the construction market for 30 years. CJSC “Trest Promstroy” has been actively building housing in Minsk for 25 years. We built apartment buildings on the street. Pioneer and …
Leave a request
PRO Silver
Unique real estate
Belarus, Minsk
Company's year of foundation 2018
New buildings 4 Residential property 7 Сommercial property 1 Long-term rental 1 Short-term rental 1
Our company was founded to create high quality residential spaces in North Cyprus. Our mission is to combine modern architecture, comfort and aesthetics to offer you unique life experiences.Our goal is to create modern living spaces that combine luxury and comfort, meeting the needs of custo…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go