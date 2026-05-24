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BaliBenefit

JL. SUBAK SARI NO.13 BANJAR TEGALGUNDUL RT. 000 RW. 000, TIBUBENENG, KUTA UTARA, KAB. BADUNG, BALI
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Company Type
Company Type
Developer
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
Русский
Our agents in Indonesia
Gleb Belov
Gleb Belov
7 properties
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Arya Properties
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Green Hills
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We are building villas in the style of Tropical Industrial in the top locations of Ubud since 2020.Every project we have is a villa.immutable view of the jungle or rice fieldsin a convenient location for living and rentingdesigned for seismic activity of the regionmade of natural materials: …
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Ilot Property Baly
Indonesia, Canggu
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Since 1991 Ilot Property Bali is composed of four distinct entities with expertise in Architecture, Construction, Development and Management. Hassle-free and all-inclusive property investment in Bali, our team takes care of everything from land acquisition all the way through construction…
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