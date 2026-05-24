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Frontier Experiences is a prominent luxury developer and real estate company focused on creating unique luxury boutique hotels in some of the world’s most stunning frontier locations.
We specialize in tailored and high-end property solutions for tropical destinations, offering luxurious a…
Arya Properties
Unlocking Dreams, Building Realities
At Arya Properties, we go beyond real estate; we create lifestyles, shape dreams, and build legacies. Established with a vision to redefine the property landscape, we pride ourselves on delivering unparalleled quality, innovation, an…
Our company specializes in the construction and management of premium resort real estate: 5* hotels, investment real estate, residential complexes of villas and apartments. Original architectural concepts, distinctive style and high-class service are what make us one of the industry leaders.…
We are building villas in the style of Tropical Industrial in the top locations of Ubud since 2020.Every project we have is a villa.immutable view of the jungle or rice fieldsin a convenient location for living and rentingdesigned for seismic activity of the regionmade of natural materials: …
Since 1991 Ilot Property Bali is composed of four distinct entities with expertise in Architecture, Construction, Development and Management.
Hassle-free and all-inclusive property investment in Bali, our team takes care of everything from land acquisition all the way through construction…