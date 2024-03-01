  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Arya Properties

Arya Properties

Indonesia, Canggu
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2010
On the platform
On the platform
1 year 4 months
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
aryaproperties.com/
We are on social networks
About the developer

Arya Properties

Unlocking Dreams, Building Realities

At Arya Properties, we go beyond real estate; we create lifestyles, shape dreams, and build legacies. Established with a vision to redefine the property landscape, we pride ourselves on delivering unparalleled quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Our commitment to excellence extends across every project, ensuring that each property we develop becomes a haven for those who call it home.

About Us:

Arya Properties is a dynamic and forward-thinking real estate company dedicated to transforming aspirations into reality. With a focus on crafting distinctive, high-quality properties, we have become synonymous with innovation, integrity, and customer-centricity. Our diverse portfolio encompasses residential, commercial, and hospitality developments, each designed to elevate the living experience.

Our Vision:

To be the premier choice for those seeking exceptional properties, setting the benchmark for quality, design, and customer service in the real estate industry.

Our Mission:

- Customer-Centric Approach: We prioritize the needs and aspirations of our clients, ensuring their satisfaction is at the core of everything we do.

- Innovation: We continually push boundaries and embrace innovation, delivering properties that stand out for their design, functionality, and sustainability.

- Integrity: Our commitment to honesty, transparency, and ethical business practices forms the foundation of our relationships with clients, partners, and communities.

Why Arya Properties?

- Quality Assurance: Every project is executed with precision and attention to detail, ensuring the highest standards of craftsmanship and durability.

- Innovative Design: Our commitment to innovation is reflected in the distinctive design of our properties, creating spaces that inspire and captivate.

- Customer Satisfaction: Arya Properties is driven by the satisfaction of our clients. We believe in building lasting relationships based on trust, reliability, and excellence.

Contact Us:

Arya Properties - Unlocking Dreams, Building Realities  
[Contact Information]  
/>

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:29
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
New buildings
See all 5 new buildings
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$99,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 2 bedroom villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including white st…
Developer
Arya Properties
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Apart-hotel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$34,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 1 bedroom Glamp villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. If you're seeking budget friendly accommodation, our glamping style one bedroom villa might be the ideal choice for you. While this villa doesn't have its private bathroom,…
Developer
Arya Properties
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Showcasing 3 bedroom apartement in Lombok
Apart-hotel Showcasing 3 bedroom apartement in Lombok
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$89,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold Explore this 3 bedroom apartment located in Sunut Lombok. This spacious living arrangement, comprising three bedrooms and a living room, is perfect for large families or a group of friends requiring extra rooms for various purposes. The apartment features thre…
Developer
Arya Properties
Leave a request
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$159,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 3 bedroom Glamp villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including wh…
Developer
Arya Properties
Leave a request
Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$69,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 1 bedroom Glamp villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including wh…
Developer
Arya Properties
Leave a request
Our agents in Indonesia
Alva Alva
Alva Alva
1 property
Other developers
Ilot Property Baly
Indonesia, Canggu
New buildings 2 Residential property 2
Since 1991 Ilot Property Bali is composed of four distinct entities with expertise in Architecture, Construction, Development and Management. Hassle-free and all-inclusive property investment in Bali, our team takes care of everything from land acquisition all the way through construction…
Leave a request
Frontier Experiences
Indonesia, Batam
Residential property 10
Frontier Experiences is a prominent luxury developer and real estate company focused on creating unique luxury boutique hotels in some of the world’s most stunning frontier locations. We specialize in tailored and high-end property solutions for tropical destinations, offering luxurious a…
Leave a request
PRO Silver
Green Hills
Indonesia, Lesser Sunda Islands
Company's year of foundation 2020
Residential property 7
We are building villas in the style of Tropical Industrial in the top locations of Ubud since 2020.Every project we have is a villa.immutable view of the jungle or rice fieldsin a convenient location for living and rentingdesigned for seismic activity of the regionmade of natural materials: …
Leave a request
Samahita Group
Indonesia, Canggu
Company's year of foundation 2012
New buildings 2 Residential property 18 Сommercial property 1
Our company specializes in the construction and management of premium resort real estate: 5* hotels, investment real estate, residential complexes of villas and apartments. Original architectural concepts, distinctive style and high-class service are what make us one of the industry leaders.…
Leave a request
PRO Silver
PT REAL ESTATE BALI PAPA
Indonesia, Kuta
Company's year of foundation 2022
New buildings 1 Residential property 3
We have begun a modern apart-hotel construction in Canggu, the most promising location on the Bali island. In March 2024, 19 apartments in the hotel will be ready to receive guests. Investors who will take part in the project will be able to receive $2,500–4,000 per month from tenants for ea…
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go