Frontier Experiences is a prominent luxury developer and real estate company focused on creating unique luxury boutique hotels in some of the world’s most stunning frontier locations.
We specialize in tailored and high-end property solutions for tropical destinations, offering luxurious accommodations, curated experiences, and exclusive real estate opportunities in frontier markets.
What makes us stand out
Our properties are unique in their design, blending in perfectly with the environment and local culture.
Sustainability is our core philosophy and we take a serious approach to it. Embracing sustainability and most recent developments in the area, we deploy eco-friendly practices and initiatives in all of our properties. Our goal is to minimize our carbon footprint and engage with local communities, actively working to make a positive impact on the environment and society.
Our approach to luxury with a strong environmental part to it allows us to offer a very unique product.
Having an exclusive approach to the traveler, we go beyond luxury accommodations and above expectations to curate unforgettable experiences for our customers. We arrange private yacht charters, helicopter tours, personalized excursions, wellness retreats, and cultural immersions, ensuring that every aspect of the trip is tailored to meet the unique and preferences of each client.
Our portfolio includes a diverse range of luxurious accommodations, private villas, and breathtaking resorts, providing travelers with the opportunity to immerse themselves in paradise.
From secluded beachfront villas to private island retreats and luxury resorts nestled amidst lush greenery, we strive to offer only the finest options to our clients.
Our resorts are surrounded by naturally preserved areas, often encompassing access to some of the world’s most unique activities.
The Pavilions Hotels and Resorts
In order to provide our customers with an even more unforgettable and personalized experience, we teamed up with the Pavilions brand.
The Pavilions Hotels and Resorts is a well-established and distinguished hospitality brand renowned for crafting unforgettable travel experiences that excels in delivering personalized services due to its portfolio of exceptional properties that includes resorts both in Europe and Asia - from Bali, Philippines and Phuket through Mongolia to Amsterdam, Madrid and Rome.
The Pavilions is known for creating intimate and secluded heavens for the guests, boasting of distinctive style and allure, providing privacy and tranquility, delivering unparalleled hospitality and ensuring impeccable service tailored to each guest’s unique preferences, creating a curated journey of indulgence and relaxation that will leave a lasting impression at every moment.