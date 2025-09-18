About the developer

Frontier Experiences is a prominent luxury developer and real estate company focused on creating unique luxury boutique hotels in some of the world’s most stunning frontier locations.

We specialize in tailored and high-end property solutions for tropical destinations, offering luxurious accommodations, curated experiences, and exclusive real estate opportunities in frontier markets.

What makes us stand out

Our properties are unique in their design, blending in perfectly with the environment and local culture.

Sustainability is our core philosophy and we take a serious approach to it. Embracing sustainability and most recent developments in the area, we deploy eco-friendly practices and initiatives in all of our properties. Our goal is to minimize our carbon footprint and engage with local communities, actively working to make a positive impact on the environment and society.

Our approach to luxury with a strong environmental part to it allows us to offer a very unique product.

Having an exclusive approach to the traveler, we go beyond luxury accommodations and above expectations to curate unforgettable experiences for our customers. We arrange private yacht charters, helicopter tours, personalized excursions, wellness retreats, and cultural immersions, ensuring that every aspect of the trip is tailored to meet the unique and preferences of each client.