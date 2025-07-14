  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex Wellington Ocean Walk

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$607,000
;
19
ID: 32715
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Komfortklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Wellington Ocean Walk is a prestigious residential complex located on one of the islands of the Dubai Islands archipelago, offering exclusive waterfront living in the Persian Gulf. This elegant 11-story building with underground parking includes a variety of luxurious 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, as well as spacious 3-room duplexes ranging from 78 to 238 square meters. The residences stand out for their exquisite design, use of natural materials, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, and fully furnished interiors with smart home systems and high-end appliances. Residents enjoy private balconies or terraces, some with swimming pools and separate work areas.

 

The residential complex offers an exceptional range of amenities: a panoramic swimming pool, a private beach, a picturesque promenade, a fitness center, a spa area, a yoga space, a playground, and landscaped parks, ensuring comprehensive comfort and an active lifestyle. Located in the rapidly developing coastal area of Dubai Islands, the complex features golf courses, shops, restaurants, and excellent transport links to other areas of Dubai. Wellington Ocean Walk is a profitable investment with a return of 5 to 8% per annum. The project is scheduled for completion at the end of 2027, and flexible payment plans are available, making this property attractive to discerning buyers looking for luxury seaside living with high income potential.

Standort auf der Karte

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
