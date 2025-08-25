  1. Realting.com
  4. Wohnkomplex Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.

Wohnkomplex Furnished 1+1 apartment with SEA VIEW in the Utopia Residence complex.

Alanya, Türkei
von
$99,000
13
ID: 32614
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 08.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 70 m² with sea views in the Utopia Residence complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • Spacious bedroom
  • Glazed balcony
  • View of the sea and Alanya Castle

Utopia Residence is a beautiful residential complex built in 2008 with its own 5-star infrastructure, located in the Cikcilli district of Alanya, 800 meters from the sea.

Cikcilli is a well-developed area with a well-developed network of services, offering everything necessary for a comfortable lifestyle – shops, restaurants, cafes, shopping centers and hypermarkets, a market, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Gated area with a landscaped garden
  • Outdoor pool with a children's section and a water park. Slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Pool bar
  • Modern elevators
  • Lobby and concierge
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Fitness center
  • Spa center: sauna, Turkish bath (hammam), steam room, massage
  • Billiards and table tennis
  • BBQ area with a gazebo
  • Children's playground
  • Tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts
  • Backup generator
  • Central satellite dish
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Minimarket
  • 24-hour security
  • Video surveillance
  • Car parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Alanya, Türkei
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Freizeit

