  4. Wohnkomplex Sun Hills Layan Condominium near Layan Beach in Bang Tao.

Wohnkomplex Sun Hills Layan Condominium near Layan Beach in Bang Tao.

Choeng Thale, Thailand
von
$115,000
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
11
ID: 28099
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 001158
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 24.09.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Thalang
  • Stadt
    Choeng Thale

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

The modern Sun Hills Layan Phuket complex is located just 1,200 meters from the popular Layan Beach in Bang Tao, making it an excellent investment opportunity and comfortable living.

The complex, comprising six 7-story buildings, offers a harmonious blend of cutting-edge technology and home comforts surrounded by nature. Its functionality and stunning landscape create the perfect setting for your vacation and island living.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy access by public transport.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 1,200 meters
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1, 2
  • Living area: 30 m² - 70 m²

✅Capitalization growth up to 40%
✅Expected yield up to 15% per annum

Income: Actual rental income (international hotel operator)

Price includes: furniture package, finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners.

Down payment: 35%
Interest-free installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Ownership:

  • Freehold
  • Leasehold

Amenities:

  • Large swimming pool with a bridge and bar
  • 3 rooftop infinity pools
  • Children's pool
  • Rooftop
  • Sunset viewing platforms
  • Fitness club
  • Yoga and dance studio
  • Coworking space
  • Lobby
  • Kids' club
  • Restaurants
  • Mini market
  • Underground parking
  • And much more

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
