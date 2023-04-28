Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Wohnungen in Thessaloniki, Griechenland

Nea Kallikratia
28
Neoi Epivates
21
Nea Triglia
19
Trilofos
19
Nea Michaniona
12
Epanomi
11
Agia Triada
10
Perea
10
548 immobilienobjekte total found
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in triadi, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
2 bath 109 m²
€ 240,000
Property Code: HPS3926 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €240.000 . This 109 sq. m. …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in triadi, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
2 bath 109 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: HPS3927 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €260.000 . This 109 sq. m. …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in triadi, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
2 bath 108 m²
€ 240,000
Property Code: HPS3928 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €240.000 . This 108 sq. m.…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in triadi, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
2 bath 80 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: HPS3929 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €200.000 . This 80 sq. m. …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Mesimeri, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Mesimeri, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 2/1 Stockwerk
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Nea Kallikratia, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Nea Kallikratia, Griechenland
1 bath 79 m²
€ 158,000
Property Code: HPS3908 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Center for €158.000 . This 79 sq…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 52,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 3/1 Stockwerk
€ 92,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 3/1 Stockwerk
€ 119,000
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Perea, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Perea, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 4/1 Stockwerk
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer in triadi, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
1 bath 179 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3904 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €400.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer in triadi, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
1 bath 179 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: HPS3905 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €420.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Nea Kallikratia, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Nea Kallikratia, Griechenland
1 bath 100 m²
€ 140,000
The building with apartments is located 900 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikratia. …
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer in triadi, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
1 bath 179 m²
€ 460,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3901 - Maisonette ZU VERKAUFEN im Thermi Center für € 460.000 . Diese 179…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer in triadi, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
1 bath 179 m²
€ 450,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3902 - Maisonette ZU VERKAUFEN im Thermi Center für € 450.000 . Diese 179…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer in triadi, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
1 bath 179 m²
€ 430,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3903 - Maisonette ZU VERKAUFEN im Thermi Center für € 430.000 . Diese 179…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Nea Plagia, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Nea Plagia, Griechenland
1 bath 80 m²
€ 125,000
Die Wohnung befindet sich in Nea Plagia, nur 100 m vom schönen breiten Sandstrand entfernt. …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in triadi, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
2 bath 112 m²
€ 255,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3882 - Wohnung zum Verkauf im Thermi Center für € 255.000 . Diese 112 qm.…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Perea, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Perea, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 2/2 Stockwerk
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer in Neoi Epivates, Griechenland
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
Neoi Epivates, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 2/1 Stockwerk
€ 180,000
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 3/1 Stockwerk
€ 185,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 3/1 Stockwerk
€ 138,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 2/1 Stockwerk
€ 148,000
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in Neoi Epivates, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Neoi Epivates, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 3/1 Stockwerk
€ 175,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer in Kavallari, Griechenland
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Kavallari, Griechenland
1 bath 2 Stockwerk
€ 190,000
ID Immobilien: 3-1183 - Filiro, Wohnung Ecklage im 2. Stock ZU VERKAUFEN Wohnfläche von c…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in Sozopoli, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Sozopoli, Griechenland
1 bath 55 m²
€ 120,000
Die Apartments befinden sich im Dorf Sozopoli, nur 250 m vom großen Sandstrand entfernt. Der…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer in oikismos ampelakia, Griechenland
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
oikismos ampelakia, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 3/1 Stockwerk
€ 95,000
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer in triadi, Griechenland
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer 135 m² 1 Stockwerk
€ 330,000
Center SALE Apartment 3 Schlafzimmer, 1 Wohnzimmer 1 Küche 1 Badezimmer 1 WC Bereich: 135 m2…

Immobilienangaben in Thessaloniki, Griechenland

