Wohnungen in Thessaloniki, Griechenland
548 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Bewertung
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
2 bath
109 m²
€ 240,000
Property Code: HPS3926 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €240.000 . This 109 sq. m. …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
2 bath
109 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: HPS3927 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €260.000 . This 109 sq. m. …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
2 bath
108 m²
€ 240,000
Property Code: HPS3928 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €240.000 . This 108 sq. m.…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
2 bath
80 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: HPS3929 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €200.000 . This 80 sq. m. …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Mesimeri, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
2/1 Stockwerk
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Nea Kallikratia, Griechenland
1 bath
79 m²
€ 158,000
Property Code: HPS3908 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Center for €158.000 . This 79 sq…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 52,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Wohnung 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
3/1 Stockwerk
€ 92,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
3/1 Stockwerk
€ 119,000
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Perea, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
4/1 Stockwerk
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
1 bath
179 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3904 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €400.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
1 bath
179 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: HPS3905 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €420.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Nea Kallikratia, Griechenland
1 bath
100 m²
€ 140,000
The building with apartments is located 900 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikratia. …
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
1 bath
179 m²
€ 460,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3901 - Maisonette ZU VERKAUFEN im Thermi Center für € 460.000 . Diese 179…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
1 bath
179 m²
€ 450,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3902 - Maisonette ZU VERKAUFEN im Thermi Center für € 450.000 . Diese 179…
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
1 bath
179 m²
€ 430,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3903 - Maisonette ZU VERKAUFEN im Thermi Center für € 430.000 . Diese 179…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Nea Plagia, Griechenland
1 bath
80 m²
€ 125,000
Die Wohnung befindet sich in Nea Plagia, nur 100 m vom schönen breiten Sandstrand entfernt. …
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
2 bath
112 m²
€ 255,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3882 - Wohnung zum Verkauf im Thermi Center für € 255.000 . Diese 112 qm.…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Perea, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
2/2 Stockwerk
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
Wohnung 4 Schlafzimmer
Neoi Epivates, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
2/1 Stockwerk
€ 180,000
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
3/1 Stockwerk
€ 185,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
3/1 Stockwerk
€ 138,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
2/1 Stockwerk
€ 148,000
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Neoi Epivates, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
3/1 Stockwerk
€ 175,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Kavallari, Griechenland
1 bath
2 Stockwerk
€ 190,000
ID Immobilien: 3-1183 - Filiro, Wohnung Ecklage im 2. Stock ZU VERKAUFEN Wohnfläche von c…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Sozopoli, Griechenland
1 bath
55 m²
€ 120,000
Die Apartments befinden sich im Dorf Sozopoli, nur 250 m vom großen Sandstrand entfernt. Der…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
oikismos ampelakia, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
3/1 Stockwerk
€ 95,000
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
135 m²
1 Stockwerk
€ 330,000
Center SALE Apartment 3 Schlafzimmer, 1 Wohnzimmer 1 Küche 1 Badezimmer 1 WC Bereich: 135 m2…
Nächste zeigen 30 immobilienobjekte
1
2
3
...
19
