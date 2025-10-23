  1. Realting.com
Realtika

15, K. Paparegopoulos Str. 3106 Charalambides Chambers 3rd – 5th floor, P.O. Box 53147, 3300 Limassol Cyprus
Company type
Bauherr
Año de fundación de la compañía
2022
Auf der Plattform
Weniger als einen Monat
Sprachen
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Українська, עִברִית
Über den Entwickler

Realtika is a Limassol-based company specializing in the development of high-quality residential and commercial properties. Our core values revolve around utilizing expertise and a meticulous attention to detail, resulting in impeccably crafted properties in the most sought-after areas of Limassol.

Our team includes internationally acclaimed architects known for their work on prestigious projects such as shopping centres, residential complexes, and airports. This allows us to integrate cutting-edge technologies, innovative architectural concepts, modern design trends, and premium finishes into our developments.
With a diverse portfolio across Limassol, we tailor our designs to meet the specific needs of each client, ensuring that every project is unique and tailored to perfection.

Realtika embodies:

  1. Excellence in delivering premium and functional real estate across budget-friendly and luxury market segments.
  2. Dedication that lies not only in efficient construction but also in tailoring projects to meet clients’ preferences.
  3. Developments that are poised to offer lucrative investment opportunities and create transformative living spaces.
Montag
09:00 - 18:00
Dienstag
09:00 - 18:00
Mittwoch
09:00 - 18:00
Donnerstag
09:00 - 18:00
Freitag
09:00 - 18:00
Samstag
Freier Tag
Sonntag
Freier Tag
Wohnanlage av
Wohnanlage av
Limassol, Zypern
Preis auf Anfrage
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2025
Etagenzahl 2
Bauherr
Realtika
