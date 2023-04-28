Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Realting.com
Griechenland
Makedonien - Thrakien
Zentralmakedonien
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Geschäftsimmobilien in Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Perea
19
Neoi Epivates
13
Nea Kallikratia
9
Neo Rysio
7
Pentalofos
6
Plagiari
6
Trilofos
6
Drymos
5
Nea Triglia
5
Agia Triada
4
Langadas
3
Liti
3
Nea Michaniona
2
Vasilika
2
Epanomi
1
Lagyna
1
Simandra
1
Zeig mehr
Weniger anzeigen
Alles löschen
199 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Bewertung
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,100,000
Property in excellent condition as over 300,000 euros have recently been invested in equipme…
kommerziell 3 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
130 m²
€ 98,000
Kavala, Center: Business for sale Traditional grocery store with Greek traditional local ite…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
A hotel unit of 4390 sqm consisting of 95 rooms is available for sale. The property is locat…
Büro 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
42 m²
Etagenzahl 7
€ 70,000
Zu verkaufen: Büro 42 qm, 5. Stock im Stadtzentrum in der Polytechniou Street. Das Büro ist …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agia Triada, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 70,000
Gebiet: Faliro
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Neoi Epivates, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 138,000
Neues Projekt Bomo Neoi Epivates von Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivates ist ein brandne…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Neoi Epivates, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 140,000
Neues Projekt Bomo Neoi Epivates von Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivates ist ein brandne…
kommerziell 2 Zimmer
Neoi Epivates, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 110,000
Neues Projekt Bomo Neoi Epivates von Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivates ist ein brandne…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Neoi Epivates, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 138,000
Neues Projekt Bomo Neoi Epivates von Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivates ist ein brandne…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Neoi Epivates, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 140,000
Neues Projekt Bomo Neoi Epivates von Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivates ist ein brandne…
kommerziell 3 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 150,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 106 Quadratmetern in Thessaloniki. Bereich: Vardaris
kommerziell 3 Schlafzimmer
Nea Raidestos, Griechenland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 140,000
Professioneller Raum ( Büro ) 71 qm in einem zentralen Teil von Thermi. Es befindet sich im …
kommerziell 27 Schlafzimmer
Perea, Griechenland
21 bath
2 485 m²
€ 2,500,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3450 - Gebäude zum Verkauf in Thermaikos Peraia für € 2.500.000 . Diese 2…
Büro 18 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
18 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 410 m²
-1 Stockwerk
€ 1,850,000
Zentrum VERKAUF Gebäude für Büro 18 Räumlichkeiten, 4 Bäder Fläche: 1410 m2, Keller, Bauja…
kommerziell 18 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
4 bath
1 410 m²
€ 1,850,000
Property Code: HPS3377 - Building FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Center for €1.850.000 . …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 55,000
Zu verkaufen Büro 30 qm. im vierten Stock. Ausgestattet mit zwei Klimaanlagen. Bezirk: Zentrum
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 800,000
For sale business of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 165,000
Der 2. Stock eines Geschäftsgebäudes mit einer Gesamtfläche von 230 m² in der Bahnhofsregion…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 210,000
Der 5. Stock eines Geschäftsgebäudes im Bereich des Neuen Bahnhofs erstreckt sich über eine …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 330,000
Der 2. Stock eines Geschäftsgebäudes im Bereich des Neuen Bahnhofs mit einer Fläche von 432 …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. The owners will be…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 260,000
Three studios, located in a professional building of Thessaloniki’s Vardaris region, w…
kommerziell 10 Schlafzimmer
Nea Kallikratia, Griechenland
10 bath
370 m²
€ 950,000
Property Code: HPS2475 - Building FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €950.000 . T…
kommerziell 1 Badezimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 bath
90 m²
€ 20,000
Property Code: HPS847 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Limani for €20.000 . This 90 sq. m…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
5 -Studios und 4 ein Zim.-Apartment mit einer Gesamtfläche von 300 m² im 1. Stock eines Gesc…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Souroti, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 180,000
A commercial property covering atotal area of 650 sq. m., located in the area of Thessalonik…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Perea, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 240,000
Es steht eine Wohnung von 114 qm zum Verkauf. auf dem Boden und Geschäftsräumen von 30 qm un…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 110,000
A very luminous professional space of 71 sq. m., located on the 8th floor of a business buil…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 140,000
Two apartments, of a total surface of 82 sq.m., located in a central spot of Thessaloniki&rs…
Investition 1 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
€ 55,000
ID Immobilien: 3-888 - Λαδάδικα, Unternehmen luftig im Erdgeschoss ZU VERKAUFEN Wohnfläch…
