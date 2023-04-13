Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Türkei
Griechenland
Spanien
Portugal
Cyprus
Polen
Alle Länder
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Griechenland
Neue Häuser in Griechenland
Alle Neubauten in Griechenland
7
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Griechenland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Griechenland
Studio
Haus in Griechenland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Chalet
Grundstück in Griechenland
VIP-Immobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Griechenland
Geschäft
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Andere
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Griechenland
Makler finden in Griechenland
Immobilienagenturen in Griechenland
Immobilienmakler in Griechenland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme in Griechenland
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
DE
EUR
Ändern
Verstecken
Wählen Sie die Sprache:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Währung:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Einloggen
Melde dich an
Objekt hinzufügen
Als natürliche Person
Als juristische Person
Filter
Preis:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Immobilientyp:
kommerziell
Restaurant, Café
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Geschäft
Andere
Category:
Neubauten
Wiederverkauf
im Bau
Tags:
Gesamt fläche:
Grundstücksfläche:
Zimmer:
1
2
3
4
5+
Jahresgewinn:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Verkäufer:
alle
Nachrichtenagentur
Privatverkäufer
Objekte auf der Karte zeigen
Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Realting.com
Griechenland
Peloponnes, Westgriechenland und Ionische Inseln
Region der Ionischen Inseln
demos kerkyras
Gewerbeimmobilien in Korfu, Griechenland
Igoumenitsa
1
Alles löschen
145 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Büro
Acharavi, Griechenland
366 m²
2/2 Stockwerk
€ 860,000
Die Eigenschaft besteht aus folgenden Bereichen: 1. Geschäft im Erdgeschoss mit einer Gesamt…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Kato Agios Markos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 185,000
Zu verkaufen 4 Apartments, die als Unterkunft zur Miete dienen. Die Apartments befinden sich…
Hotel
Agios Stefanos, Griechenland
303 m²
3/3 Stockwerk
€ 560,000
Der Strand von Agios Stefanos ist nur 300 Meter entfernt ( 5 'zu Fuß ), während es in einer …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 620,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 400 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Es gibt eine Kl…
Hotel 16 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
16 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 420,000
For sale hotel of 385 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Spartilas, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 268 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Die Eigentümer werden die M…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kokkini, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
kommerziell
Kokkini, Griechenland
525 m²
2/2 Stockwerk
€ 800,000
Wenden Sie sich an Ihren Habita-Vertreter, um weitere Informationen zu dieser Einrichtung z…
Restaurant, Café
Acharavi, Griechenland
700 m²
2/2 Stockwerk
€ 1,600,000
Wenden Sie sich an Ihren Habita-Vertreter, um weitere Informationen zu dieser Einrichtung z…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Agios Georgios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,250,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 1200 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Es …
Hotel 4 Schlafzimmer
Agios Gordios, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 105 Zimmer
demos kerkyras, Griechenland
105 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 8,000,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 3863 qm auf der Insel Korfu. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Das Anwesen bi…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Skripero, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 95,000
For sale, a land plot of 2400 sq.m with a building of 160 sq.m. The building consists of 2 a…
Produktion
Igoumenitsa, Griechenland
249 000 m²
€ 200,000
Ref: 1137 - NATIONALE STRASSENGOUMENITSIS Preveza-Igoumenitsa VERKAUF Land Gesamtfläche 2490…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Agios Dimitrios, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen, ein operatives Geschäft - Bar-Restaurant für 500 Sitzplätze. Es wurde 2008 geb…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kassiopi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Analipsi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
A hotel for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consist of three levels, and includes 3…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Peroulades, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 470,000
Zu verkaufen, ein gemütliches Hotel von 500 qm im Norden der Insel Korfu in der Gegend von S…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
We offer you a cozy hotel for sale in the North of the island of Corfu, in a popular summer …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Kompitsi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Im Westen von Korfu, in den von Kontogialos, befindet sich ein 400 m² großes Gebäude, das au…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
demos kerkyras, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Peroulades, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
On the north of Corfu island, in one of the most popular destinations among tourists we offe…
Hotel 40 Zimmer
Kavos, Griechenland
40 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 3
Preis auf Anfrage
For sale, a beautiful seaside hotel in the area of Cavos, in the very south of Corfu. The ho…
Hotel 8 Schlafzimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
11 Anzahl der Zimmer
5 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 390,000
For sale hotel of 532 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Benitses, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 110 Quadratmetern auf der Insel Korfu. Zu verkaufen Geschäft im Ze…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Skripero, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 95,000
For sale, 2 commercial properties on the island of Corfu. The properties have an area of 22.…
Hotel 52 Zimmer
Avliotes, Griechenland
52 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Acharavi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 100,000
Zu verkaufen, zwei Gewerbeimmobilien im Erdgeschoss in einem beliebten Dorf auf der Insel Ko…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Kontokali, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
For sale, a hotel of 950 sq.m with the land plot of 9000 sq.m. It is situated in a picturesq…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Analipsi, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
Nächste zeigen 30 immobilienobjekte
1
2
3
4
5
Immobilienangaben in Korfu, Griechenland
mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Suchen
Einwanderungsprogramme
Auf Realting.com
Gehen
Suche beim Bewegen der Karte