  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New high-rise residence with swimming pools at 50 meters from the sea, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus

New high-rise residence with swimming pools at 50 meters from the sea, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus

koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from
€824,200
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with verandas.

The residence features gardens and observation decks, an outdoor swimming pool and an indoor heated pool, a kids' pool, a jacuzzi, a sauna, a steam bath and a massage room, a fitness center, lounge areas, a co-working area, an event room, a tennis court, a children's playground.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Laminated flooring
  • Double glazing
  • Security door
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Air conditioning
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located a few steps away from the coast, near 5-star hotels, luxury restaurants and boutiques, Blue-Flag sandy beaches.

  • Larnaca Airport - 60 km
  • Paphos Airport - 70 km
New building location
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Konia, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€535,000
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground in a prestigious area, 150 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€1,03M
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool at 900 meters from beaches, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€640,000
Residential complex New luxury apartments in a residential complex on the beach, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€580,000
Residential complex Luxury villas with swimming pools close to the sea, in the picturesque town of Kalavassos, Cyprus
Kalavasos, Cyprus
from
€452,025
You are viewing
New high-rise residence with swimming pools at 50 meters from the sea, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from
€824,200
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence in the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Residential complex New residence in the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€350,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with verandas, storerooms and parking spaces. Completion - November, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Tile floor Parquet in the bedrooms Kitchen cabinetry Video intercom Pre-installation for air conditioning Pre-installation for electric shutters Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the city center, near a shopping mall and a clinic.
Residential complex New residence with shops and offices at 500 meters from the beach, in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Residential complex New residence with shops and offices at 500 meters from the beach, in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€370,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer new apartments and penthouses. The penthouses have roof-top gardens. The residence features an underground parking, and includes residential units, shops and offices. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 400 meters from the new marina and 500 meters from the beach.
Residential complex New low-rise residence close to the sea and the airport, Aradippou, Cyprus
Residential complex New low-rise residence close to the sea and the airport, Aradippou, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€204,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies. The penthouses have roof-top gardens. The residence features a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Intercom Italian kitchen Double glazing Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 6 km Shops - 200 meters Beach - 3 km Restaurants - 200 meters
Realting.com
Go