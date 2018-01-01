  1. Realting.com
  3. New complex of villas on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus

New complex of villas on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus

Lakatamia, Cyprus
from
€656,000
About the complex

We offer spacious and luxury villas with terraces, double garages, a beautiful gardens.

It's possible to build a swimming pool.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2024.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: a large living room, a dining room, a modern kitchen, a terrace, a guest toilet.

First floor: four bedrooms (the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom, three bedrooms have a shared bathroom).

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar water heaters
  • Underfloor heating
  • Pre-installation for alarm
  • Pre-installation for air conditioning
  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the outskirts of Nicosia, near GSP stadium, close to the highway and only 15 minutes from the centre of Nicosia.

New building location
Lakatamia, Cyprus

