New complex of villas on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus

We offer spacious and luxury villas with terraces, double garages, a beautiful gardens.

It's possible to build a swimming pool.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2024.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: a large living room, a dining room, a modern kitchen, a terrace, a guest toilet.

First floor: four bedrooms (the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom, three bedrooms have a shared bathroom).

Solar water heaters

Underfloor heating

Pre-installation for alarm

Pre-installation for air conditioning

"Smart Home" system

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the outskirts of Nicosia, near GSP stadium, close to the highway and only 15 minutes from the centre of Nicosia.