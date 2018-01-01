New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground in a prestigious area, 150 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus

We offer new villas with private swimming pools, roof-top terraces, barbecue areas.
The residence consists of 10 villas and a 6-storey residential building, and features a swimming pool for adults and children, a tennis court, a kids' playground.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is located in a prestigious area, only 150 meters from the beach,within walking distance of the Paphos lighthouse and the world-famous Tombs of the Kings, near a shopping mall, the Medieval Castle, and other places of interest.