New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground in a prestigious area, 150 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
from
€1,03M
;
20
About the complex

We offer new villas with private swimming pools, roof-top terraces, barbecue areas.

The residence consists of 10 villas and a 6-storey residential building, and features a swimming pool for adults and children, a tennis court, a kids' playground.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Tile floor
  • Security door
  • Mosquito nets
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Air conditioning
  • Underfloor heating
  • Solar and electric water heaters
  • LED lighting
  • TV
  • Video intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area, only 150 meters from the beach,within walking distance of the Paphos lighthouse and the world-famous Tombs of the Kings, near a shopping mall, the Medieval Castle, and other places of interest.

New building location
Pafos, Cyprus

You are viewing
