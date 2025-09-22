  1. Realting.com
Residential complex av

Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
Residential complex av
ID: 32722
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Limassol District
  • City
    Limassol

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Limassol, Cyprus
Education
Healthcare

Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Residential complex Cypress Park
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$218,306
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 53–156 m²
16 real estate properties 16
🏡 Cypress Park is an exclusive complex with 104 apartments ranging from 50 m² to 122 m², featuring 1–3 bedrooms, located in the picturesque coastal area of Geroskipou, Paphos. Combining contemporary design, energy-efficient solutions (Class A), and premium amenities, the project offers unpar…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0 – 63.0
220,481 – 261,096
Apartment 2 rooms
94.5 – 99.5
382,941 – 417,754
Apartment 3 rooms
153.0 – 155.5
510,588 – 533,796
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Coastal Edge Development LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Residential complex UNIVERSAL ARIAD
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
from
$268,396
Area 59 m²
1 real estate property 1
UNIVERSAL ARIAD — Modern Studio in the Heart of Paphos Located in the highly desirable Universal area of Paphos, UNIVERSAL ARIAD offers a stylish studio apartment ideal for living, holidays, or investment. This contemporary development features an overflow swimming pool, landscaped gardens,…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
59.0
272,700
Association
BitProperty
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex LIBRA
Residential complex LIBRA
Residential complex LIBRA
Residential complex LIBRA
Residential complex LIBRA
Residential complex LIBRA
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$506,944
Area 240 m²
1 real estate property 1
LIBRA is a gated residential community of 11 two-storey villas with 2 and 3-bedroom options, each featuring a private swimming pool and unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea. Located in the highly desirable area of Chloraka, just 1 km from the beach and 4 km from Paphos city center, th…
Association
BitProperty
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
